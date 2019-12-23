An Astoria family’s home was destroyed by fire on Thursday.
The fire started just after 5 p.m. while the Kurrus family was home on Nowlans Drive off of Youngs River Road.
Stephanie Kurrus said she was preparing dinner and her husband, Alex Kurrus, had just woken up from a nap. Stephanie Kurrus, a clerk at the Clatsop County Circuit Court, isn’t usually home at that time, but was taking time off work to recover from surgery.
While waiting for the kitchen oven to heat up, she went and sat with her husband in the living room. That’s when she heard an unusual noise coming from outside.
“It was so windy and so rainy, I thought the roof had a leak or something,” Kurrus said. “I could hear what I thought (was) water rushing in our lower living room and I went downstairs and I saw that the whole side of the house was on fire.”
“When I looked outside, the fire was so angry,” she said. “It was so angry already. I just thought, ‘This isn’t real.’”
Kurrus screamed “fire!” and ran to her two children, who were in the house. She woke up her daughter and they ran outside to their neighbor’s house.
She said her husband ran toward the fire to see if he could put it out.
“He said he opened the back door and when he looked it was just this spinning vortex in the whole back of the house of fire, and it was so hot and so angry,” Kurrus said.
She said her husband and son are merchant mariners and need special documents to go to work, so he ran to their bedroom to get his backpack with the documents. While he was there, Kurrus said the bedroom window blew out.
“I called 911,” Kurrus said. “My husband wasn’t coming out of the house and it was terrifying. He was trying to save the pets and get everybody out. He managed to grab the keys to our vehicles … and moved the vehicles.”
He removed as many pets from the house as he could, but some went back inside.
Kurrus said they lost eight pets to the fire, including two cockatoos, four cats and two dogs.
They were able to save their dog, “Ladybug,” a Maltese and Shih Tzu mix, but their East German shepherd, “Scout,” and their yellow Lab and Golden Retriever mix, “Moses,” ran back inside.
“I think they were trying to find us because they didn’t know we were out,” Kurrus said.
“We had minutes to get out of the house when we noticed the fire,” she said. “And it literally was coming in the back door as we were running out the front door. And then by the time my husband got to the front door, it was already in the living room.”
She said the American Red Cross provided blankets and essentials to get through the night. She said her children weren’t even wearing shoes.
The family checked into the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Astoria and plan to stay at the hotel until they can find a home to rent.
“The next day you have to pick yourself up, dust off and move forward,” Kurrus said.
“We are thankful for everything that we have. We have so much, we really do. We have each other. Nobody got hurt, everyone’s healthy. We have Ladybug still.”
She said she is thankful for the community, her work family and the firefighters who responded to the fire.
“I know one of the firefighters got hurt and that also weighs heavy on my heart,” Kurrus said.
“We’re focusing on what we have and not what we lost. We have each other and we have an amazing community.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
An account for the family has been opened at TLC Fibre Federal Credit Union. Donations can be made to the family at any of the credit union’s locations.
