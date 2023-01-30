An Astoria family that lost their home in a landslide in 2021 is suing the city and the owners of a property upslope for nearly $1 million.
Colin and Cati Foss, along with their two children and Colin Foss' brother, John, filed the suit in Circuit Court earlier this month, claiming negligence and trespass.
The suit names the city, neighboring property owners Frank and Margery Linza and Ram Jack West, a Eugene-based building restoration service.
The suit claims the Linzas were converting two properties upslope into vacation rentals and hired Ram Jack West to complete needed construction. The Foss family claims the city reviewed and approved an inadequate engineering proposal and construction plans related to the properties, which required drilling and pounding into the hillside directly above the Foss home on Alameda Avenue.
The suit also alleges the city was negligent in repairing the sewer line above the Foss home that Cati Foss had reported was leaking to the city prior to the landslide.
All the parties declined to comment on the lawsuit. Frank Linza, however, disputed the reasons detailed in the suit for why he and his wife hired contractors.
The Foss family was home when the hillside above their home and below the Linzas' properties slid, according to the suit. The home was knocked off its foundation and onto Alameda.
"The damage to the Foss home was catastrophic," the court filing said. "The Foss home is a complete loss and must be totally demolished and rebuilt."
As the slide started, Cati Foss managed to alert her children, husband and brother-in-law so they could escape the home, according to the filing. While her children were standing on the sidewalk, Foss realized her daughters were not wearing coats so she went back into the home to get coats.
While inside, the suit said, the landslide pushed the house further from the foundation, trapping Foss in the home. Her brother-in-law sustained injuries trying to help Foss out of the home, according to the filing.
The Foss family estimates the total value of the home and loss of personal property at about $475,000.
The family also required medical treatment for injuries and psychological trauma related to losing their home and property, according to the suit.
Most of Astoria's hillsides are historical slide zones.
Following the landslide that destroyed the Foss' home, The Astorian reported that heavy rains increased the danger of slides, including one that temporarily closed U.S. Highway 30 the week before.
The area around the Foss' home had slid within the last 75 years, the newspaper reported.