An Astoria family that lost their home in a landslide in 2021 is suing the city and the owners of a property upslope for nearly $1 million.

Colin and Cati Foss, along with their two children and Colin Foss' brother, John, filed the suit in Circuit Court earlier this month, claiming negligence and trespass.

Foss house
Buy Now

The Foss home on Alameda Avenue was severely damaged in a landslide in 2021. 

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.