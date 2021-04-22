Astoria will get more than $2 million from the American Rescue Plan recently passed by Congress for use on infrastructure.
The amount is part of a projected $5.3 million being received from the stimulus package by Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach, based on 2019 census data. Clatsop County will receive $7.8 million.
The Astoria City Council on Monday created a fund to track the money. City Manager Brett Estes said the first half would go out in the coming months, while the remainder is anticipated by June 2022. The funds can be used through 2024, but were primarily reserved for infrastructure needs.
Estes said the funds could help offset loans for improvements to sewer and water systems that are otherwise paid for by ratepayers.
“We’re looking at infrastructure needs, to address our needs in the water master plan that’s coming for adoption, looking at sewer infrastructure improvements, the library, also looking at any pre-disaster mitigation projects,” he said.
The city faces numerous large projects, from installing a new headworks at the sewage lagoons and completing a separation of sewer and stormwater drainage to replacing an aging mainline for water coming from the Bear Creek Reservoir. The city has also been trying to renovate the 1960s-era Astoria Library.
“There is not a specific plan or project identified at this time,” Estes said. “We’re needing to get more specific information, and also be able to look at how we can best use those over the next few years. Additionally, we’re looking for any other possible stimulus funds that could come our way.”