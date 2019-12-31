People may recall film crews and production trucks bustling through Astoria in the spring of 2018.
The Clatsop County Historical Society helped filmmakers of the horror anthology, "The Mortuary Collection," scout locations in the area, including the Flavel House Museum, Shively Park, the Astoria Armory, Fort Stevens State Park, the Masonic Lodge and downtown Astoria.
McAndrew Burns, the executive director of the Clatsop County Historical Society, said they are happy to help filmmakers and continue the county's rich history in film.
Burns described "The Mortuary Collection" as a love letter to horror anthologies like "Creepshow" or "The Twilight Zone." A screening will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Liberty Theater, where people will also have the opportunity to talk with the filmmakers.
The screening is open to the public with a suggested donation of $5 that supports the Clatsop County Historical Society.
"I dare say this wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t contacted Sam (Rascoe). He kind of acted as a location scout for them and spent a week driving them around to different locations," Burns said.
"Without a huge budget, even when they fell in love with the Flavel House, it wouldn’t have worked financially for them just to come film at the Flavel House. They needed these other locations," he said.
The Flavel House closed for nine days as crews turned the house into a mortuary.
"We’ve never shut down the Flavel House for anything before, but we agreed to do it for that," said Rascoe, the marketing director for the historical society.
Many of the props that were used to create the set came from the historical society's collections.
"The embalming room was a large amount of stuff out of our collection. Everything from glass bottles to fire extinguishers that they just repurposed … it’s interesting to look at. You would not recognize the room once they were done converting the room," Rascoe said.
"We made it easy for them so they fell in love with the town I think as well. A lot because of how well we treated them when they were here, and all the other locals that wanted to get involved."
Burns, Rascoe or Emily Gray, the historical society's business manager, were on set at all times.
"It felt like summer camp," Gray said. "You’re down there with these people and you spend this intense two weeks with them and you feel like you know them so well and then you all just leave."
She said the people on set were not just from Hollywood and Portland.
"Astorians showed up to volunteer. You had high schoolers, you had local people just putting in hours. So it was really cool and it felt like this community effort to make this and I love that about Astoria," she said.
With the county's rich film history, Burns said they felt like it was their duty to support the filmmakers and make sure they chose Astoria as one of their locations.
"We have that reputation for filmmakers that we’ll go out of our way as a community," Burns said. "People will come forth to help. We don’t mind closing roads. We don’t mind inconveniencing ourselves and we love seeing our town on film."
