Usually, star athletes are the only ones who get signing days when they choose a college.
But Astoria High School decided to hold a signing ceremony on Tuesday morning to celebrate the seniors from the Class of 2019.
The assembly, organized by the high school's National Honor Society, even included a visit from the Oregon Duck, the popular mascot of the University of Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.