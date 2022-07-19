Astoria leaders heard public feedback Monday night as the city crafts a homeless camping ordinance and details places people can and cannot sleep outdoors.
Local governments across Oregon are adjusting camping ordinances to respond to federal court rulings and state legislation that prohibit police from enforcing illegal camping on public property unless there are adequate shelter spaces available.
Cities, like Astoria, that do not have adequate shelter space, have the option to regulate camping by detailing the time, place and manner people can sleep outdoors so camping can be enforced everywhere else.
The City Council approved a homeless camping ordinance in June that established the time and manner provisions, but the city chose to take on the place component separately to allow for more public feedback.
Under the ordinance, people can set up temporary camps overnight from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. with bedrolls or sleeping bags, tarps, or small tents. The City Council reviewed a draft detailing places people can and cannot sleep on Monday night, along with a map identifying the areas.
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said city staff's focus has been to strike a balance between the varying interests and issues related to homelessness and livability in the city while also responding to the mandates.
"As we work through this challenge, it is clear that whether you are a person experiencing homelessness, an advocate of the homeless or concerned Astoria resident, there's no perfect solution that satisfies all parties," he said. "And whatever we do now will likely need to be refined and adjusted as we move forward in the future."
'The goal is not enforcement'
Former Police Chief Geoff Spalding, who moved into a temporary, part-time role since retiring, noted the ordinance must be objectively reasonable and take into account details such as proximity for a person to get to and from services and other necessities.
Spalding presented a draft outlining two components: camping on public property and camping on private property.
The draft lists public places people cannot sleep, which include parks, city owned and maintained parking lots, public restrooms, residential zones, areas underneath roads or bridges that are not open to the public and sidewalks where 6 feet of space cannot be maintained.
People would also have to maintain at least 10 feet of distance from building entrances and stairwells.
The exclusions make up the vast majority of the city, leaving public rights of way in commercial areas as options.
Spalding said places could be added or removed from the exclusion list, but it would require approval by the City Council. He said changes after adoption of the ordinance would be done through a more nimble process that could be approved by the council through a resolution.
The second component deals with camping on private property. The City Council has an option to include a regulated camping program that could allow camping in parking lots of churches, nonprofits and businesses, and potentially in vacant or abandoned commercial or industrial properties with owner permission.
An earlier draft would have allowed homeowners to take part in the program, but that has been taken off the table.
Up to six people in three vehicles or tents in any combination could sleep on the property. The property owner would have to provide sanitary facilities, garbage services and storage areas. They would not be allowed to collect payment.
The draft includes a number of safeguards, including an appeal process and the ability for the property owner and city manager to revoke permissions.
Spalding said communication with the homeless population has started and will continue after the ordinance is adopted.
"My experience has been — and I know will continue to be — we always will use the most lenient, compassionate and humane approach to addressing these issues," he said. "There will always be a grace period, there will be an opportunity to educate the individuals most likely impacted by this ordinance and with the goal of getting people into services.
"The goal is not enforcement," he said. "The goal is to reduce the calls for service, make the community feel safe and get individuals the assistance they need."
'This isn't a solution'
During public comment, business owners asked questions and raised concerns about camping on sidewalks downtown in front of businesses. Some said it would put a burden on business owners.
Lisa Morley, a resident, argued that it is not safe for people to sleep outside and on sidewalks along rights of way. She said the component detailing private camping puts property owners at risk. She called for the city to create a gated campsite within city limits.
"We're just opening this up beyond anyone's ability to manage it because you have to come up with an actual viable solution to manage this problem," she said.
Teresa Barnes, the executive director of the Astoria Warming Center, echoed Morley's comments. She argued that the city has shuffled the problem and that instead of spending money on creating the ordinance, the resources should be devoted to developing housing.
"This isn't a solution. This is a lack of a solution," she said. "And there are solutions out there."
Others argued that housing is the solution and that the community cannot continue to turn down lower-income housing projects like the workforce housing proposal at Heritage Square earlier this year.
City Councilor Roger Rocka addressed some of the comments.
"I know that you are frustrated by homelessness," he said. "And I would say that us sitting up here are probably at least as frustrated, if not more, because it's our job to try to do something about it. And we can feel so helpless in not being able to make something big happen.
"So we're trying to do what we can do. We're nibbling at it around the edges, because that's what we got for right now."