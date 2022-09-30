Kegan Rascoe, a junior at Willamette University, has long been interested in pursuing a career in public service, with a particular curiosity in rural health care.

So when he received word of a new scholarship program, administered by former President Barack Obama’s foundation, that sought to assist students passionate about public service, Rascoe figured he would give it a shot.

Kegan Rascoe

Kegan Rascoe is the only Oregon recipient of a Voyager Scholarship.

