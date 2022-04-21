On Saturday, Astoria High School will be hosting the 10th annual AHS Aquatic Biology Program Fishing Derby Fundraiser.

Seventy-five to 100 rainbow trout from the school hatchery will be released into Coffenbury Lake at Fort Stevens State Park.

The derby will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and support the high school’s Fisheries Technology class.

Some of the fish will be color-marked for prizes from local sponsors. The grand prizes are Winter Steelhead Fishing or sport crabbing with professional fishing guides.

Tags