After more than two years of searching, Astoria has hired a new community development director.
Megan Leatherman, the director of development services in Ada County, Idaho, is expected to start in May. Astoria has been without a full-time community development director since Kevin Cronin left in 2017 and took a similar position with Warrenton.
“I am thrilled to begin work in Astoria and call it my new home,” Leatherman said in a news release. “I still have a lot to learn, but I can tell from Astoria's deep history, character, location and spirit of the community that we can achieve whatever we want to together."
