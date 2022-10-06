Scott Spence, who serves as the city manager in Lacey, Washington, has signed a conditional offer letter. The City Council is expected to consider a formal contract in November pending the completion of a background check.
A start date has not been set, but Spence is expected to begin work by late December or early January.
"The council’s goal was to bring on a highly experienced, well qualified city manager able to hit the ground running, and we have achieved that with Scott Spence," Mayor Bruce Jones said in a statement. "With three of five councilors turning over on Jan. 1, it is particularly important to have a well-seasoned leader and manager in place."
Jones said it is important for the new city manager to have the confidence of the incoming mayor, which is why, he said, Sean Fitzpatrick, who is running for mayor uncontested in November, was included in all of the council's deliberations and interviews.
Jones noted that Spence was recommended by residents and city staff following panel interviews last week.
"I feel very good turning the city over in three months to both Mr. Fitzpatrick and Mr. Spence and look forward to great things from the new leadership team," he said.
Spence said he will stay on in Lacey to complete the budget process before leaving his post at the end of the year.
He said he looks forward to starting work in Astoria, and wants to begin by taking the time to get to know the community, the organization and City Council.
"What was great about the community reception is just how much people care about their community," Spence said. "I think that was evident by the Monday night reception, which is everything that you want when you think about going to another community. You want to have residents and businesses concerned about what the local governments are doing and feel part of that. They clearly are an engaged community."
Spence brings 26 years of local government experience. He spent 22 years with Lacey, holding positions as director of public affairs and assistant city manager before he was promoted to city manager in 2011.
Prior to Lacey, Spence served as the assistant city manager in Sherwood.
Spence said he grew up in Oregon and has been visiting the North Coast since he was a child.
He will replace Brett Estes, who stepped down in July after accepting a job with the state.
Paul Benoit, who served as Astoria’s city manager prior to Estes, has served as interim city manager.