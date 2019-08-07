Astoria has hired a new city planner.
Barbara Fryer, a former planner for Beaverton, replaces Nancy Ferber, who left for another job earlier this year.
“The Community Development Department is excited to welcome Barbara,” City Manager Brett Estes said. “She brings a lot of experience to the position and will be able to hit the ground running.”
Fryer’s first day will be Monday.
Fryer has more than 15 years of experience in land use planning and a background in urban renewal, historic preservation and economic development. She has also worked on affordable housing as a program manager with Community and Shelter Assistance of Oregon and as an intern at Innovative Housing Inc., in Portland.
“I am excited about working in Astoria, a city that honors its past and preserves its historic character while diversifying economic opportunities,” Fryer said in a statement. “I am especially pleased to work in a city where neighbors know one another, are active in the community and where locally-owned businesses thrive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.