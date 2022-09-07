As Columbia Memorial Hospital looks toward expansion, the city has contracted a planner to assist with the project.
The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve the hiring of Winterbrook Planning, a consulting firm from Portland. While the project is early in the design process, the consultant will help with land use planning issues and requirements for the hospital’s reconstruction and expansion of the campus on Exchange Street.
Contracting a consultant to focus on the project became necessary with the high volume of development proposals and the recent departure of the city’s planner, Paul Benoit, the interim city manager, said.
“I think it’s great that we have this opportunity to help out our development department, and at the same time help out this very large project,” City Councilor Tom Brownson said.
The planner will report to the city and be tasked with fully representing the city’s interests, Benoit said. The hospital will reimburse the city for all costs, according to an agreement approved by the City Council.
“CMH has begun the planning stages for an expansion," Erik Thorsen, the hospital's CEO, said in a statement. "As we move forward, it is essential to have the assistance of the city planning department. With this new agreement, the hospital will reimburse the city for the cost of a planner dedicated solely to the project.”
The planner is expected to work on development code, plan and zone map amendments, coordination relating to street vacation and utilities, and project management for processing land use, engineering and building permits.
City Councilor Joan Herman asked if the arrangement was unusual, noting that some might accuse it as being “ripe for a conflict of interest.”
Benoit assured Herman that the arrangement is common. Nathan Crater, the city engineer, noted that the city did something similar for the development of the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park on Marine Drive.
After the agreements were approved, City Councilor Tom Hilton brought up concerns about traffic on Marine Drive from 21st to 32nd streets, noting that the hospital’s expansion may only worsen congestion.
The City Council discussed the possibility of approaching the Oregon Department of Transportation to look at adjusting the bike lane and implementing a turn lane nearby.
“It’s been a problem and it is only going to get worse as we’re talking about the hospital, we’re talking about the (NorthPost) Apartments, we’re talking about Tongue Point and HYAK expanding,” Brownson said. “ … I wish us luck, really, in having this discussion, but I think it’s an important one to have.”