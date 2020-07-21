A home was damaged by a fire Tuesday in Astoria.
A fire crew was reportedly driving past the house when they spotted smoke showing from the building. They reported the fire and proceeded to close 15th Street between Jerome and Niagara avenues.
Two people were reportedly home at the time of the fire, including a man who was trying to put the fire out when firefighters arrived.
The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes of arrival and firefighters remained on scene until 4 p.m. removing smoke from the structure, checking for fire extension and conducting an investigation.
The fire was accidental, authorities said. An occupant of the home was making a repair and it is believed that heat transferred to an object in the attic, which caused the fire.
No injuries were reported.
