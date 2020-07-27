An Astoria home was severely damaged Monday evening in a fire.
Firefighters were called to the two-story home on James Street after 5:30 p.m. to a report that a barbecue fire spread to the house.
Officials say an occupant of the home was cooking on the barbecue when it caught fire, spread to a nearby hot tub and then into the home.
The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene until 7:30 p.m. removing smoke from the structure, checking for fire extension and conducting an investigation.
The cause of the fire was accidental, officials say, and no injuries were reported.
The Astoria Fire Department estimates the fire damage to the home at $170,000. Occupants also lost an estimated $10,000 in contents. The home is insured, but the renters do not have renters insurance.
