Astoria leaders declared Friday Robert “Jake” Jacob Day after the entrepreneur and architect who preserved and created numerous city landmarks.
Jacob, who was born and raised in Astoria, would have turned 70 on Friday. He died at his home in Astoria last year.
A proclamation Mayor Bruce Jones read at a City Council meeting on Monday praised how Jacob spent the “last decades of his life enthusiastically helping create a vibrant and thriving Astoria.”
Jacob helped design the master plan for the Astoria Riverwalk. He was key in saving and preserving the Liberty Theatre, brought the Astoria Riverfront Trolley to town, designed and built the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa and led the charge to preserve and restore the Astoria Armory and the historic river ferry Tourist No. 2.
Though he struggled with alcoholism, he was known as a generous and energetic champion of the city and its residents.
“Astoria is a better community for everyone to live in and visit because of Robert ‘Jake’ Jacob,” the proclamation concluded.
Jacob had a reputation of not taking “no” for an answer.
Jones recalled being invited out to have a burger with a group that included Jacob and rental property owner and Astoria Planning Commissioner Sean Fitzpatrick.
“And the next thing I knew I was on the board of the Astoria Armory,” Jones said. Five years later, he is still on the board.
“What a wonderful decision and vision (Jacob) had to keep that building from rotting away, instead having it be a thriving community center and all the other wonderful things that Jake did,” Jones said.
“So we’re very pleased to be able to honor Jake on the 19th with this special day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.