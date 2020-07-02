Rosemary Johnson, a former city planner for Astoria, spent the past 30 years preparing nominations for the city’s Dr. Edward Harvey Historic Preservation Awards while slowly fixing up her own home on 15th Street.
Johnson’s 1880 Italianate was the award’s residential recipient this year, along with the downtown Mary & Nellie Flavel Building in the commercial category and the First Presbyterian Church on 11th Street for civic institutions.
The awards are named for the preservationist behind many of the plaques throughout town denoting the brief history of buildings. The recognition has been given out yearly since 1987 to the owners of residential, commercial, or public buildings that have undergone major, historically sensitive renovations.
Johnson and her husband, Curt, a retired ranger with the National Park Service, bought their first home on 15th Street in 1992 after years spent living in government housing.
“We bought it with the intention of restoring it to as much of the original as possible,” Johnson said. “And we knew it was going to be a lot of work, but we did not realize how much until we got into it.”
While hiring contractors for certain projects, the Johnsons and their children have mostly done the work themselves, replacing and repairing parts of the house as money became available. The family is still working on the indoors, a project Johnson said is two-thirds complete and will likely continue past her lifetime.
“This is fantastic, because you see all the good that people do throughout the years,” Johnson said. “And to finally be able to have mine selected really feels great. Because we’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this project.”
Marcus and Michelle Liotta bought the run-down, empty Mary & Nellie Flavel Building at Ninth and Commercial streets in 2016. The 1924 building, named after the late Capt. George C. Flavel’s wife and daughter, had been an eyesore for decades and one of the last holdings of the famous Astoria family.
Since then, the Liottas have spent more than $1 million hiring contractors and working themselves to stabilize the building’s sinking foundation, replace and repair the brick and terra-cotta facade, refurbish windows and fix up the several downtown storefronts. Along the way, the couple won the Art DeMuro Award for Excellence in Preservation, the state’s highest honor for the preservation, reuse and revitalization of architectural and cultural sites.
They have since filled the once-vacant building with several tenants, including South Bay Wild Fish House, Terra Stones and Wild Roots Movement and Massage. In a former Sears storefront, Michelle Liotta runs Reclamation Marketplace, a collection of booths for artisans and antique collectors.
“We love being part of the community and bringing people to that side of town,” Marcus Liotta said. “We are still working on various projects, the basement in particular. We’ve been kind of cleaning that up and renovating it.”
Bill Van Nostran, the pastor of First Presbyterian Church, said there has been a concerted effort over the past decade to raise money and restore the iconic yellow church, its sanctuary originally built in 1903 with donations from the Flavel family. They hired contractors to strip, repaint and restain the building’s exterior, repair the roof, replace a boiler, rebuild staircases, improve access for people with disabilities and restore the historic windows.
“What remains in the major maintenance effort is that the metal caps that adorned the parapets — the 16 parapets surrounding the top of the bell tower— those were in bad repair,” he said. “And so they’ve purchased new ones, and have yet to get a contractor to put them back up there.”
About three-quarters of the repairs were paid for by parishioners, Van Nostran said, while the project also received some grant support, community donations and volunteer work performed on the inside by Clatsop Community College’s historic preservation and restoration program.
In addition to hosting the Astoria Conservatory of Music, The Spirit Moves Dance Co. and the Pacific Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the First Presbyterian Church plays host to the Clatsop Emergency Food Bank, providing supplies five days a week out of its basement to those in need.
“We’re really striving to be a community center,” Van Nostran said.
The city plans to present the awards at the Astoria City Council meeting on Monday.
