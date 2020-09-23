Astoria is where it started for Kusturas

Twenty-two years ago, The Daily Astorian embarked on a 10-year project to follow a bunch of third graders at John Jacob Astor Elementary.
The plan was to follow the students through their high school graduation. The newspaper ran updates as part of its Class of 2008 series.
In his final words at their graduation ceremony, Astoria principal Larry Lockett told the seniors, “Class of 2008, make the world a better place.”
The results are in, and the class of '08 — most of whom are now in their 30s — has turned in some stellar marks.
One of its members, Anthony Kustura, is now an Emmy award-winning news reporter in Charlotte, North Carolina.
His siblings are equally impressive.
Aundi, his sister, is a counselor and is working on her second book on mental health. She finished her high school basketball career as the all-time leading scorer in Lady Fishermen history and went on to play four successful years at Pacific Lutheran.
His other sister, Stephanie, is a counselor in Warrenton, and his brother, John, works on ferries in the Seattle area. His brother, Michael, is a surveyor in Idaho.
From Pizazz to reporter
Anthony made his mark in high school as the only boy and one of two team captains on Astoria's dance team, Pizazz, helping the group to a state championship in 2005 as an all-state dancer.
At the time, Pizazz coach Jeanne Peterson said Anthony “has such a stage presence. He is polished beyond his years.”
Anthony and other students were given personality assessments to determine their future careers, “and mine came back as journalist, game show host or a cruise director,” he laughed. “I knew I wanted to do something in television.”
“When the Daily A followed us through our whole primary education, I remember at the time I thought it was pretty cool to be a reporter,” he said. “That was my first exposure to journalism. I enjoyed meeting the reporter from the Daily A. And the photographer, she would come in and take pictures of everyone, and I was so infatuated by that.”
After college, Anthony landed a job at a TV station in Eugene, took a job reporting in Jacksonville, Florida, went back to Eugene, then back to Florida, and finally to his latest job.
His first big on-air report came as a result of a tragedy in Roseburg.
After the mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in 2015, Kustura said, “we were the first crew at the scene, and they positioned me at a bus stop where they were evacuating students."
He won an Emmy for best breaking news coverage.
“That was my first breaking news experience in front of the camera. It's really eye-opening when you're experiencing it in-person with the people. It helped shape my career, because I learned how to be more empathetic and engaging with people," he said. "We were live on the air, talking with families who were still looking for their loved ones.”
Now 31 and married with a 3-year-old son born during Hurricane Irma in Florida, Anthony works as a morning and general assignment reporter for WSOC-TV in Charlotte. He's even made the national scene, doing on-location reporting for CNN.
Anthony has seen the impact of the coronavirus in Charlotte.
“North Carolina has been one of the hot spots with COVID,” he said. “It's become a talking point in the Southern states. And because we're a swing state, you have people on both sides of the spectrum. We have a Democratic governor who's very conservative in the way he's implementing changes to deal with the virus. Then there's people on the other side who believe it's a hoax. We get a ton of hate mail because we wear masks on air, and they say we're giving in to the agenda and propaganda.
“I've just realized that we're never going to make everyone happy. We're always going to disappoint someone.”
Charlotte has also experienced its share of violence this year.
“Charlotte in 2019 had a really violent year with homicides,” he said. “There's been a strong call for police reform. This year, we're on the way to surpass the homicide rates of 2019. It's young kids, high schoolers who are getting their hands on these guns. (On a recent) morning I was reporting on two homicides, and another homicide this morning. It was a 17-year-old who had been shot to death in a parking lot.”
He attributes his drive to achieve from growing up in Astoria.
“It's been a bit of a whirlwind. Astoria is really where it all began," he said. "I feel fortunate, because I've been able to connect with people who are trying to make a difference in the community.”
He added, “We were really fortunate to have such a supportive community. A lot of the same teachers Aundi had were there when I came through.
“And having adults tell you that you can do whatever you want in life, the options are endless — we really took that to heart. We came from a community that instilled values and a will to achieve.”
Helping others with their inner critic
Aundi’s first book, “Try Softer,” released last January, is “a fresh approach to move us out of anxiety, stress and survival mode.” Not surprisingly, the book has sold over 23,000 copies and is in its fourth printing.
Aundi was the top athlete in the family, finishing her high school basketball career as the all-time leading scorer in Lady Fishermen history. She went on to play at Pacific Lutheran, where she set team records and was voted most inspirational as a junior and senior.
She earned a degree in community counseling at Denver Seminary and now lives in Castle Rock, Colorado.
“One of the obstacles I see for most people is having a really strong inner critic,” Aundi said. “That inner critic tells us that we aren't worthy in taking care of ourselves. That we're being too dramatic, or that our pain isn't that bad.”
Her book deals with that inner critic.
And “trying softer doesn't mean we're not trying. There's a stigma with mental health, that we tell ourselves it's not that bad, to shake it off and be tough. We need to learn to be more gentle with others, and what they may be going through.
“If we're constantly burning out, we're pushing our bodies into sickness, anxiety and depression. ‘Try Softer' is a fresh approach that tells us we can try differently to cope, instead of trying harder and white-knuckling our way through things.”
Aundi is married and has a girl, Matia, 8, and a boy, Jude, 3.
She is having a busy year.
“Promoting the book is a job on its own,” she said. “My workload has expanded, but it's more in the realm of writing. I want to keep my practice on the smaller side, so that I can write and speak,” mostly on radio and podcasts.
“Before COVID, I did some speaking to various groups, like MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers), church groups and other therapists. I have many more invitations than I have the time and capacity for.”
“It is a very strange world,” she said. “I look forward to the day when we'll feel safe to do in-person therapy again. I miss that.”
