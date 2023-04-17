Jessie Payne-Rana, who as a juvenile murdered a girl in Astoria in 1999, has been denied early release from prison.

After holding a remote hearing last week to hear testimony and examine Payne-Rana’s rehabilitation, the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision announced their decision on Monday.

Prison

Jessie Payne-Rana is serving his prison sentence at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. 

Tags