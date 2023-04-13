A man who murdered a girl as a juvenile in Astoria over two decades ago underwent review by the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision on Wednesday to determine if he should be granted early release.

Jessie Payne-Rana, who legally changed his name from Patrick Harned, kidnapped, sexually abused and strangled 7-year-old Ashley Ann Carlson in 1999 when he was 16 years old.

Ashley Ann Carlson

Ashley Ann Carlson, 7, was murdered in Astoria in 1999.

