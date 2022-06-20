Jimmy Pearson, who has served as director of the Astoria Library since 2016, will step away from the role on Friday.
Pearson called the move a semiretirement and a bittersweet decision.
“(The coronavirus pandemic) no doubt has caused all of us to reevaluate our lives and where we’re at,” he said. “And it’s time.
“I’m feeling very proud of what we’ve accomplished here as a team. We were open during the pandemic for people.”
City Manager Brett Estes said Pearson’s vision has given insight to what the library can look like in future years.
“Jimmy over the years has been able to bring new life and energy into the library and has been great to work with,” Estes said. “I’ve enjoyed working with him and having his opinions on how the library could become a new and reinvigorated place.”
Estes said the city is looking forward to having Suzanne Harold, the children’s librarian, serve as interim director.
“Suzanne has been an integral part to our library over the last few years,” he said.
Pearson, who retired from the U.S. Army in 2012, moved to Astoria from Colorado, where he was the senior librarian at the Denver Public Library system.
During his tenure in Astoria, Pearson led the organization of the library’s basement of extensive historic archives and valuables.
He guided the library through major system upgrades and collaborated with public libraries in Seaside and Warrenton to launch the Northwest Library Cooperative, a network that shares services, including a common library card.
The library also broadened outreach with a book bike and started the 10th Street Stage, an outdoor concert series.
On Monday night, the City Council is expected to consider placing an $8 million bond measure for the library on the November ballot.
Renovating the more than 50 year-old building has been a City Council goal for years, but plans have been scaled back or scrapped because of cost.
A poll conducted for the city in May suggests the city has a 63% approval rating for a bond measure.
Pearson said that after years of debate over the future of the library, he is proud to leave with a 63% approval rating.
“That to me, I think, is an accomplishment,” he said. “My staff and I have raised the visibility of the library within the community.”
Library board members praised Pearson’s leadership and contributions to the community. Pearson had also served as the chairman of the Astoria School District Board.
“He’s kind to his staff and really has a knack for improving the library experience for patrons,” said Dan McClure, a library board member and director of Clatsop Community College’s Dora Badollet Library.
Sue Stein, another board member, called Pearson a champion for libraries.
“Jimmy Pearson is a passionate, dedicated, inspiring leader and we, as the city of Astoria and greater community, are so much better for him having found us,” Stein said in an email. “While we would like him to stay longer, we are so fortunate he joined our community.
“Jimmy is a leader in education, getting materials into the hands of learners of all shapes and sizes, of making resources available to those who don’t even know they need them.”
An informal celebration at the library for Pearson is planned for Thursday at 5 p.m.