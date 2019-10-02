The Astoria Library is providing tours of its basement archives for American Archives Month.
Library Director Jimmy Pearson will offer tours at 10 and 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21. Tours are limited to 10 people. Call 503-325-7323 to reserve a place.
The library recently received a $17,327 grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust to assist with processing and preservation. The archival project has received nearly $80,000 in grants overall.
“I would say in two years we’ll have it where I want it to be,” Pearson said.
That will include a website, keyword-searchable documents and MacBooks for viewing archives in the library.
