The Astoria Library will reopen Wednesdays and Fridays for book pickups beginning June 3.
The library, located at 450 10th St., will start accepting holds on books June 1. It will open from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays for pickups. Patrons can place holds on books at astorialibrary.org or by calling 503-325-7323.
"We will be moving toward allowing browsing and at some point in the future will allow people to remain in the library during open hours," library staff wrote in a news release. "We look forward to seeing you and working together we will prevail."
