Darigold
Buy Now

The former Darigold Building site at Ninth and Duane streets is used as a parking lot.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Astoria is looking to acquire a downtown property that could be used for affordable housing.

Over the past several months, Clatsop County has put up 31 properties throughout the county for expressions of interest from cities, nonprofits and others seeking to develop housing, child care or social services.

Darigold
Buy Now

The city could acquire the former Darigold Building site for affordable housing.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.