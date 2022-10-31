Astoria is looking to acquire a downtown property that could be used for affordable housing.
Over the past several months, Clatsop County has put up 31 properties throughout the county for expressions of interest from cities, nonprofits and others seeking to develop housing, child care or social services.
One of the lots is the site of the former Darigold Building at Ninth and Duane streets.
The property is used for parking, but the city said that with its strategic location downtown, it could be a good place for a housing project.
“The city does not have a specific plan for the property at the moment, but, with ownership, we would be in a very good position to respond to opportunities,” Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said in an email.
The county Board of Commissioners expects to discuss the request during a work session in January.
One way cities can help create more affordable housing is by providing city-owned property that can be used by developers.
The city attempted to create a workforce housing project at Heritage Square earlier this year. The plan became divisive, and, ultimately, the City Council made a calculated choice to step away based on cost and the fact that the mayor and two city councillors supporting the project would not be on the council next year.
Before stepping away, the City Council asked Edlen & Co., the Portland-based developer selected for the project at Heritage Square, to look into the former Darigold site for part of the development.
There were concerns raised by some people in the community about a component of the project that would have housed people being treated by Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health and substance abuse treatment provider. Instead of concentrating those units with workforce housing at Heritage Square, the council asked whether the units could be built at the former Darigold site, but the developer said separating the components into two locations would drive up the cost.
Mayor Bruce Jones said the Darigold site seems ideal for workforce, affordable, “or market-rate housing if the property could be leveraged to build affordable housing elsewhere to serve community needs.”
“There are a number of possibilities which need to be explored with the county to determine their feasibility,” Jones said in an email.