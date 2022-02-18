Astoria is weighing different options to address quality of life concerns that stem from an increasingly visible homeless population.
Police regularly receive complaints related to homelessness — people sleeping in doorways, tents and vehicles to trash, abandoned property and public urination and defecation.
The visibility has led to a perception that some places in the community are unsafe, Police Chief Geoff Spalding said.
At a City Council work session on Wednesday, the police chief presented a menu of options designed to curb some of the behavior.
“These are very complex issues — we’re operating in a lot of gray area,” Spalding told city councilors. “And we’re also dealing with some very complex individuals as well. So this is not an easy topic, and we want to navigate this very carefully.
“This is a problem that impacts everybody in our county — all of our social services providers, of course, law enforcement. So this is something that we intend to work on together with all of our partners. We don’t feel that we can solve this alone.”
Priorities
The City Council prioritized a few options, including updating the city’s camping ordinance and creating an expulsion zone ordinance, which would temporarily expel repeat offenders from specific areas for periods of time.
Because of recent court rulings and state legislation, the city has limited options for enforcing camping on public property, Spalding said.
If there are shelter spaces available for people to sleep, police can enforce illegal camping. But if there is not adequate shelter space, cities can adopt an ordinance that details the time, place and manner someone can sleep on public property.
Since there are few shelters on the North Coast, the city plans to update a camping ordinance.
Spalding said some cities have identified areas where people can sleep between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Some have allowed people to sleep on sidewalks if they leave at least 5 feet of space, while other parts of the city are off-limits. Some cities allow tents, he said, and some only allow sleeping bags.
Spalding said the police department is prepared to bring a draft ordinance based on examples from other cities to the City Council.
“However, the hard part of this one, of course, is who is going to make certain decisions as to what areas are off-limits, and what areas would we allow someone to sleep,” the police chief said.
An expulsion zone ordinance — also referred to as an exclusion zone — is an enforcement tool designed to address people who repeatedly commit lower-level violations in particular parts of the city.
Under the ordinance, people who commit a number of these types of crimes in the same area would be temporarily excluded.
Similar ordinances have been approved in Lincoln City, Salem, Bend and Medford.
Depending on the city, the expulsion can range from 90 days to six months, Spalding said. More serious crimes, like sex offenses or assault, would result in immediate expulsion.
Downtown, Ninth Street Park and the Astoria Riverwalk are examples of places where people might be excluded.
“It’s not something that we as a police department can arbitrarily pick an area,” Spalding said. “It will always be based on some data that seems to indicate that there is a higher-than-usual level of negative activity that’s occurring in a particular area that we feel we need to address.”
The police chief said simply arresting or citing people doesn’t always alter behavior. If expelled by the court, people would be subject to trespass if they return.
The City Council also supported converting the police department’s part-time community service officer position into a role that handles quality of life issues and homelessness.
Astoria police and Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse treatment provider, are in the initial stages of developing a program that would embed a clinical staffer in the police department.
The officer position could work directly with that clinician and handle some crisis calls together in an effort to be more proactive than reactive, Spalding said.
“Right now, there’s not the capacity within the police department to be able to fully engage with the social service agencies,” City Manager Brett Estes said. “And when the social service agencies are stepping up and adding more positions to partner with us, we’re needing someone on our receiving end to be able to move forward with that.”
Other options supported by the council included ordinances to handle RVs, aggressive panhandling and abandoned grocery carts.
The City Council also supported the police department’s work in creating a program where people who commit lower-level offenses would be diverted from the court to a support group where they can do community service in lieu of paying fines.
Mayor Bruce Jones said it is critical to identify parts of the city where people cannot camp, like the Garden of Surging Waves near City Hall and the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park under construction off Marine Drive.
“It’s great to find that if you search far and wide there are some cities that have been able to find some workarounds and some ways to at least regain some of their public spaces and some quality of life for their community despite what the state Legislature has done and despite what the courts have ruled,” he said.
City Councilor Joan Herman supported the prioritization of options, but also shared a sense of frustration.
“I feel small communities, cities, are pretty much being left to fit the bill for these huge societal problems, both literally and figuratively,” she said.
While City Councilor Roger Rocka supported some of the ideas, he questioned whether they were the best step forward.
“This seems to me like we’re playing from behind,” he said. “It just seems to me that if we can focus our efforts on establishing a place where people can camp and can park — where we would have sanitary facilities, restrooms, staffing with the help of our social service agencies so that it would be safe for the women that are escaping from abusive relationships and so on — then that would eliminate so many of the problems we’re trying to deal with on an individual basis.”
‘Survive or thrive’
Social services advocates echoed Rocka’s comments.
Teresa Barnes, the executive director of the Astoria Warming Center, and Billie Delaney, the warming center’s coordinator, took issue with the tone of the work session and ideas like an expulsion zone ordinance.
“They talk about people not feeling safe, and it wasn’t the people who are living in their cars, it wasn’t the people who are actively fleeing domestic violence, and don’t have anywhere to be to be safe,” Barnes told The Astorian. “It was the people who have to witness people’s broken down RVs or walk by people who are living on the sidewalk not feeling safe.”
Barnes and Delaney said they felt like the tone was a departure from efforts of the city’s homelessness solutions task force, which they say has acknowledged that criminalizing homelessness is ineffective and that there is a need for more shelter space.
“When the problem that they’re trying to address is visibility of unhoused people instead of the fact that people are without housing, then you are focusing on criminalizing homelessness and not solving it,” Delaney said. “Because the focus is to make those people less visible, not get them the resources they might need to survive or thrive.”