The Astoria City Council on Tuesday adopted amendments to a section of the city’s development code in response to a state ruling in favor of a developer who was denied a permit extension for a riverfront hotel.
Last fall, the state Land Use Board of Appeals reversed a decision by the City Council to deny Hollander Hospitality’s request for a one-year extension on building permits for a Fairfield Inn and Suites. The state ordered the city to grant the request.
The appeals board argued that the city’s code lacked clear and objective standards for the applicant, and that the city’s decision “was outside the range of discretion allowed it under its code.”
The city appealed the decision to the Oregon Court of Appeals in an effort to uphold the city’s prerogative to interpret its own code reasonably.
The court affirmed the state’s decision.
In the meantime, the city worked on amending the code to guide future projects.
City staff told the City Council earlier this month that the code amendments still leave room for interpretation, allowing the city to reasonably interpret the code.
“It is not necessarily very black-and-white,” Megan Leatherman, the city’s community development director, said. “But overall, we think with all the changes that it does address their concerns.”
Mark Hollander’s proposed Fairfield Inn and Suites — a four-story, 66-room Marriott-brand hotel at the base of Second Street — was approved in 2018.
Hollander requested a one-year extension on his permits in April 2020, citing economic hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council denied the request, arguing Hollander had done nothing to advance the project. The city also questioned his claim that the pandemic was the reason for the delay.
The city said the code asked applicants to show why economic conditions prevented them from making an effort to proceed with a project.
However, the appeals board argued that, as written, the city could only consider economic conditions that existed at the time of the request for a permit extension.
“The city is working with Hollander on the possibility of approving a modified design for the building that I hope will please a few folks, but probably not everybody,” City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard said in an email.