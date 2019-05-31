Douglas Trent Davis, 57, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday on charges that he sexually abused a preteen girl over the past four years.
Davis faces four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. The Measure 11 crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six years and three months for each count.
Detective Ryan Humphrey of the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office interviewed both the girl and Davis earlier this month. In a court document, the detective detailed the girl’s graphic account of Davis’ alleged serial abuse — he allegedly forced her to perform sex acts on him, showed her pornography and took nude photos of her on his cellphone.
Douglas denied being sexually attracted to children, Humphrey wrote. But a search of his residence turned up child-sized sex toys, including some identical to those drawn by the girl.
Investigators are still examining evidence, including hard drives containing lewd images of the girl.
Davis sat in the Clatsop County Jail in a black-and-white jumpsuit during his arraignment Friday, connected by video to Circuit Court Judge Paula Brownhill. Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown said there are likely more search warrants and Measure 11 charges coming against Davis, who will go before a grand jury.
Brownhill set Davis’ bail at $500,000 and appointed attorney Kristopher Kaino to represent him. Davis returns to court next week for a grand jury indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.