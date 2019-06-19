An Astoria man was arrested for assault on Wednesday after allegedly running over a woman with his car.
Ronald Keith Hobbs, 56, was arrested for assault in the fourth degree and reckless endangerment in the incident on Nordmark Drive off of U.S. Highway 26. Authorities said he could face additional charges.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Portland hospital.
