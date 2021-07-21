Astoria man arrested after chase The Astorian Jul 21, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Astoria man led law enforcement on a chase Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 101 through Seaside and Gearhart.Oregon State Police arrested James Robert Neikes, 29, after the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office threw down spike strips. Neikes was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Robert Neikes Law Enforcement Law Criminal Law Astoria State Police Strip Driving Under The Influence Driving Endangerment Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Samuel Thomas Whisler'It would belong to our community'Astoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityAstoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Weekend Break: Astoria maker finds joy in sewing handmade itemsDeaths: July 17, 2021Obituary: Lempi Katri KoskelaOn Instagram, a backyard window into Astoria's urban wildMost new county virus cases involve the unvaccinated Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports