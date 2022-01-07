An Astoria man was arrested Friday night for drunken driving following a multivehicle crash that closed the Astoria Bridge for a few hours.

Norbel Lopez Sereno, 36, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Officials say the incident started when a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Sereno crossed into the northbound lane, crashing head-on into another vehicle.

A third vehicle rear-ended the vehicle in the northbound lane, and a semitruck then crashed into the Camaro, pushing it into another vehicle.

Sereno was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with serious injuries.

Officers found an odor of alcohol and open containers inside the Camaro, officials say.

