An Astoria man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges related to sexually corrupting a child.
Officers arrested Fabian Alberto Zamora-Rodriguez, 33, when he showed up at a local park for what he believed was going to be a sexual rendezvous with an 11-year-old boy, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.
For the past several weeks, deputies have been posing both as the boy, and as the boy’s 40-year-old babysitter. Online communications were used as plans were made to meet in person, molest the fictitious boy and exchange collections of child sex abuse imagery with the babysitter.
Zamora was booked in the Clatsop County Jail on one count each of first and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, two counts of attempted use of a child in a sexually explicit display and eight counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.
Zamora allegedly used online communications to make detailed plans to meet the child in person for sexual contact twice, but only followed through with his plans once. He also allegedly pressured a person he believed to be 11 to send him lewd images.
Charges related to encouraging child sex abuse are in connection with media files Zamora sent depicting children getting sexually abused.
Additional charges may be filed as deputies continue to analyze the case.
The sheriff’s office launched the investigation in January after a local resident reported a person, who is now believed to have been Zamora, using the dating application Grindr to solicit sex with children in exchange for child sex abuse imagery.
Deputies made an attempt to arrest Zamora in January, but he failed to follow through with plans to meet in person. Zamora eventually resumed contact with the investigating deputies last week and again made plans to meet in person, which led to Wednesday’s arrest.
The sheriff’s office does not have evidence of any children being abused by Zamora, but urges anyone with information to contact local law enforcement or Detective Ryan Humphrey at the sheriff’s office.
