An Astoria man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting the two people inside Tuesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., Astoria police received a call about a neighbor causing a disturbance in the 1200 block of W. Marine Drive.
Earlier in the night, Moses Keithley, 23, reportedly jumped through an open window “like Superman” into a woman’s apartment and began to assault the man she was sitting with on her bed, said Astoria Deputy Police Chief Eric Halverson. The man was able to escape to the apartment next door to call 911.
When the officer arrived, he heard a woman screaming and decided to kick down the bedroom door, where he found Keithley on top of the woman holding her down.
Halverson said Keithley and the woman appeared to know each other, but the relationship is unclear.
Keithley was arrested for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, one count of strangulation, two counts of harassment and criminal trespass in the first and second degree.
