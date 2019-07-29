After Ruben Vera Perez was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents outside the Clatsop County Courthouse last December, many in the community pulled together to hold a vigil and raise money to help him and his family.
Perez, who is from Mexico but has lived in the United States for more than a decade, was trying to resolve a drunken-driving charge in Circuit Court before he was detained.
An immigration judge found in February that Perez could be eligible for asylum. With the help of donations, he was released on bond from a federal detention facility in Tacoma, Washington, and welcomed home with a celebration at the Astoria Masonic Hall.
Over the past few months, though, hope and relief turned to disappointment.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Maria Perez, his wife, said.
Perez was arrested in May for drunken driving and other charges after he allegedly hit a parked car with his pickup truck while leaving the Warrenton Mini Mart on his way to work at Fred Meyer.
He missed his Circuit Court date in June, so a warrant was issued for his arrest. A judge also revoked his diversion on the previous drunken-driving charge, and a second warrant was issued, after he failed to show up for a hearing in July.
Maria Perez sent a letter to the district attorney explaining her husband had been detained by ICE again in late June.
She declined to go into further detail about her husband's immigration status when contacted by The Astorian.
"All I have to say is he's a good husband and a hardworking family man," she said in a text message.
Kit Ketcham, a retired pastor at Pacific Unitarian Universalist who led the community effort for the Perez family, said Maria Perez came to church after her husband’s drunken-driving arrest and apologized to the congregation.
Ketcham said Maria Perez and her family are devastated and also disappointed in him.
“What I’ve watched her do over this period of months has been to just get strong,” Ketcham said. “She is going to do what needs to be done and she is going to save her family. If she can help someone else, she will.”
When Maria Perez saw ICE vehicles outside the courthouse in July, she went to see if she could be helpful, Ketcham said. She recorded ICE detaining Fabian Alberto Zamora-Rodriguez following his court hearing related to charges of encouraging child sexual abuse.
Seeing someone else being detained "made a big impact on me in how the people are treated because they are undocumented,” Maria Perez said.
Ketcham has not asked her congregation to raise money for the Perez family after his second detention.
“They were tapped out,” she said. “They gave more than a thousand dollars to the family and also one person in the congregation pulled money out of his savings account to pay for Ruben’s bond. So that was a big deal and there are no guarantees about getting that money repaid to him.”
Ketcham said her congregation looks at the situation philosophically. She also said they are aware alcohol abuse can be difficult to control.
“One of the things that I’ve said all along is we don’t do this kind of work so that we get paid back,” she said. “We do it out of compassion for people … there’s no guarantees when you’re doing this kind of thing."
