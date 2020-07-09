An Astoria man died after a crash Wednesday on Lewis and Clark Road.
Officials say Christopher Dunn, 49, was driving a motorcycle when he left the roadway. There are no known witnesses of the crash and police are unclear about what time it occurred.
After the crash was reported, emergency crews found Dunn dead upon arrival.
