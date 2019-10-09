An Astoria man is facing criminal charges related to attempted child sex abuse.
Nicholas Allen Tucker, 33, was arraigned Wednesday and charged with four counts of attempting to use a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, luring a minor, solicitation of incest and solicitation of sexual abuse in the third degree.
Tucker was arrested Friday outside of the Clatsop County Courthouse.
