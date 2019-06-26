An Astoria man arrested in May for sexual abuse of a preteen girl is facing more charges.
After further investigation of Douglas Trent Davis' electronics, his charges have increased to seven counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, 13 counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, nine counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, four counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, incest and luring a minor.
