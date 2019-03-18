A 37-year-old Astoria man was indicted on first-degree attempted assault and several drug-related charges after allegedly trying to hit a Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office deputy with his car.
In December, the sheriff’s office received a tip that a man, Tyler Morehouse, had a firearm and was looking for another man allegedly holding a woman against her will somewhere near the Twilight Mainline.
When the deputy arrived, he saw Morehouse sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Honda Civic parked in the logging road. After the deputy apparently left the vehicle to approach him, Morehouse started his car and started to drive in the direction of the deputy, according to court documents.
The deputy allegedly drew his weapon and shouted at Morehouse to stop.
Morehouse continued to drive until the officer was forced to step out of the way to avoid getting hit, according to court documents. The deputy followed Morehouse for about a half mile before he got out of the car and fled into the forest.
A search of his vehicle found about 28 grams of methamphetamine, a little under 10 grams of heroin and various packaging materials.
Morehouse pleaded not guilty to first-degree attempted assault, unlawful delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and escape in the first degree.
Morehouse has been arrested in Clatsop County more than 15 times, including for charges related to drugs and attempting to elude police. His bail was set at $500,000.
