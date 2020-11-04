An Astoria man was injured Tuesday afternoon after crashing off of state Highway 202.
Police said the man failed to negotiate a corner and crashed off of the highway.
The driver was reportedly ejected and the vehicle came to rest on him.
He was taken to a hospital with injuries.
