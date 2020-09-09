An Astoria man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for charges related to child sexual abuse.
Roajsha Roven Calhoun, 20, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree in three cases involving three different children.
He also pleaded guilty to strangulation in one of the cases.
Deputy District Attorney Dawn Buzzard, who prosecuted the cases, said all the children were under 16 when the abuse occurred between 2018 and 2019.
Calhoun has been in jail since December.
He allegedly touched the genitalia of all three children and constricted one of the children’s breathing and blood circulation.
Buzzard believes there may be more victims and hopes they feel safer coming forward now that Calhoun is in prison.
She praised the work of Detective Tyler Johnston from the Warrenton Police Department and Detective Thomas Litwin from the Astoria Police Department, who worked together to investigate the cases.
“It’s just great when things like that work out and know that even in a small community you have this much depth, that you can work together. Because most agency’s only have one or two detectives, so it’s just really nice they can lean on each other,” Buzzard said. “And they’re both really good detectives.”
