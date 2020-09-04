An Astoria man was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison for charges related to encouraging child sex abuse.
Fabian Alberto Zamora-Rodriguez, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.
He was arrested in February 2019 after the sheriff’s office said he showed up at a local park for what he believed was going to be a sexual rendezvous with an 11-year-old boy.
Deputies had been posing as the boy and the boy’s 40-year-old babysitter online after a local resident reported a person was using the dating application Grindr to solicit sex with children in exchange for child sex abuse imagery.
Zamora-Rodriguez was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in July 2019 at the Clatsop County Courthouse in Astoria after a hearing related to the charges.
Federal agents used what appeared to be pepper spray on people who were trying to escort him away. He was taken to a federal detention center in Tacoma, Washington.
Zamora-Rodriguez’s detention was cited by civil liberties advocates at a rally in August 2019 in Washington County. Advocates called on Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters to issue an emergency rule prohibiting ICE arrests at or near county courthouses. There were also concerns raised about ICE using administrative warrants to detain people in courthouses.
Walters enacted the rule in November prohibiting ICE from detaining people at state courthouses without a judicial arrest warrant.
She said in a statement that “arrests in courthouses have interfered with judicial proceedings and removed criminal defendants before they have been sentenced or completed their sentences.”
Circuit Court Judge Cindee Matyas ordered ICE in December to release Zamora-Rodriguez to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office for his scheduled court appearance and any other court appearances for the duration of the case.
Zamora-Rodriguez has been lodged in the Clatsop County Jail since December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.