An Astoria man was seriously injured Monday afternoon after running into traffic near W. Marine Drive and Portway Street.
Steven Black, 39, was struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of W. Marine Drive. Police said he ran from the shoulder of the road into the roadway before being struck by a westbound Chevrolet pickup truck.
Black’s leg was severely injured and his femoral artery was severed. Officers were able to use tourniquets to stop the bleeding. Black was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for treatment and then flown to a Portland area hospital.
