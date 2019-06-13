A pedestrian was struck by a car on Thursday afternoon near 46th Street and Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria.
Suzie Skirvin, 49, of Clatskanie, was driving west on Lief Erikson when she drifted off the shoulder and struck a 25-year-old Astoria man who was placing a sign on a trailer, police said.
The man was conscious at the scene and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for treatment. Police are investigating the crash.
