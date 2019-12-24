An Astoria marijuana store faces a fine or suspension of its license after doing a remodel without the state’s permission.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission leveled a $1,485 or nine-day recreational license suspension against Hi Casual Cannabis on Marine Drive because the owner, Wayne Zallen, remodeled the store without prior permission. He instead detailed the remodel in a renewal application for his recreational license.
Zallen was charged with a Category III violation, defined as one that creates a potential threat to public health or safety. It was his first such violation in a two-year period. He must pay the fine by Jan. 15 or start serving the suspension Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.