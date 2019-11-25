A school bus struck a pedestrian crossing the crosswalk at 7th Street and Klaskanine Avenue Friday morning by Astoria Middle School.
Police say the pedestrian, an 11-year-old student, was struck by the mirror of the school bus and was knocked to the ground.
The school bus reportedly stopped immediately. The bus driver was cited for failing to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian at a crosswalk.
The student reported shoulder pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.