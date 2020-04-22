Installing a hot tub or driving pilings for a deck in Astoria could soon require geotechnical reports potentially costing thousands of dollars.
With most of the city in landslide zones, city staff is recommending geotechnical reports for certain activities on medium- to high-risk hillsides to limit legal liability.
In 2013, the state Department of Geology and Mineral Industries completed lidar flyovers, providing a radar-like laser scan of parts of the state. Since the scans, local governments have begun work on geological hazard ordinances.
The scans uncovered more than 120 landslides throughout Astoria, including 83 in the past 150 years. More than half the city is highly susceptible to landslides 9.5 feet or shallower, and more than one-third is susceptible to deep landslides 15 feet or farther into the ground.
The City Council now needs to develop an acceptable level of risk to protect the city and property owners from liability in case things slide, City Planner Barbara Fryer said at a recent council meeting.
“We can say things like ‘avoid the hazard completely,’” she said. “However … that’s not a viable answer for Astoria, because we have quite a few hazards here in Astoria, and we want to continue development.”
City staff has recommended that geotechnical reports be required in medium- to high-risk hillsides depending on how risky the activity. Something like a deck with no pilings or excavation no deeper than 2 feet wouldn’t warrant a report, Fryer said, but something deeper with pilings would be a trigger. Higher-risk activities include decks more than 30 inches above grade, pile-supported foundations, movement of more than 20 cubic yards of soil or installing a hot tub.
“The addition of that additional weight could trigger the need for the geotechnical investigation to make sure it will not cause additional slippage of the material underneath,” she said.
Mayor Bruce Jones wondered what the average geotechnical report costs. The reports can range between $2,000 and $8,000, Fryer said, while a full investigation for a riskier activity can cost even more. Public Works Director Jeff Harrington said he’s seen much cheaper reports for smaller projects.
City Manager Brett Estes pointed out recent landslides related to development near Safeway, U.S. Coast Guard housing and the Uniontown neighborhood in which the city was listed in lawsuits. The ordinance is about trying to protect property owners and the city from such liability, he said.
“It’s also trying to be able to gauge how much risk are we able to accept as a community,” Estes said.
He pointed to liability agreements as a tool to make property owners accept liability for building in higher-risk areas. The city has discussed the option with one property owner wanting to build on particularly vulnerable land.
Whether or not someone should build in a certain place isn’t a decision for city staff, but for the city as a whole in balancing safety and development, said Nathan Crater, the city’s engineer.
“It’s a tough balance to achieve,” he said. “I hope we can get there by getting good council input, and good public feedback, and to strike that balance.”
Getting public feedback on the draft ordinance has been tougher amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council was awarded a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Land Conservation and Development to create an online open house and other information for the public to learn about landslide risks and provide feedback. Fryer hopes to have the open house online in mid to late May.
The grant requires the city to finish all public involvement by the end of June.
Regrettably, although the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries claims that their geologic map is "interactive," it does not appear to be possible to type in an Astoria address and determine the geologic risk factor of that location. The department uses 3rd-party GIS software which requires a subscription to use. At a minimum, if the City is going to move in the direction discussed in this article, then every citizen ought to be able to determine the geologic risk zone in which a property lies without having to hire a geologist first.
