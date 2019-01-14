The Astoria Moose Lodge is offering a “Come support Our Coast Guard Community” benefit for employees affected by the federal government shutdown from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. All proceeds support Coast Guard families.
The event at at 420 17th St. includes a turkey dinner with fixings for $15, a 25/75 drawing, raffle and auction. Those attending are also asked to bring nonperishable food items to donate.
Stacey Benson, the 2015 Armed Forces Coast Guard Spouse of the Year, is organizing a pop-up pantry at the Astoria Masonic Lodge to provide essentials for Coast Guard families, retirees and furloughed federal employees. She is supported by the MOMS Club of Astoria and Boy Scout Troop 211
The Be the Light Food Pantry will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the lodge, located at 1572 Franklin Ave. The group is looking for donations of nonperishable food items and volunteers to help run the operation.
Walmart and Fred Meyer in Warrenton offer online ordering and pickup. For more information, or to have orders picked up and delivered to the pantry, email USCGMSOY2015.StaceyBenson@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.