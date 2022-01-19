A proposal for workforce housing at Heritage Square that would include units for people undergoing mental health treatment has advanced.
City councilors, acting as the Astoria Development Commission, voted 4 to 1 Tuesday night to recommend the city enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Portland-based developer, Edlen & Co.
Edlen & Co. and Related, another Portland-based developer, pitched their ideas for the downtown block near City Hall after the city requested expressions of interest last fall.
A group of city leaders and stakeholders, appointed by Mayor Bruce Jones, recommended city councilors move forward with the Edlen & Co. proposal after conducting private interviews with the two teams earlier this month.
"I don't see the Heritage Square project being able to solve the full spectrum of housing needs," Jones said. "This is an opportunity for our local government to make a significant dent in the lower end of the workforce housing spectrum, as well as some affordable housing needs."
The mayor said the project will finally address a pressing community need by also taking some homeless people off the streets and into permanent supportive housing.
The City Council will consider entering into the agreement with Edlen & Co. during a meeting on Feb. 7, as well as code changes to enable development at Heritage Square.
To apply for the state’s affordable housing funds this year, the developer must have "property control," such as an option to purchase or a purchase sale agreement, by time of the application deadline in the spring. If the city signs the agreement and the team secures state funding this year, construction could start in August 2023.
Scenarios
Edlen & Co.’s team partnered with several local interests, including Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, to design two scenarios for the block between 11th and 12th streets bordered by Duane and Exchange streets.
The first scenario involves 53 to 75 workforce housing units, depending on whether the building is three or four stories tall, along with 55 parking spaces and a ground floor devoted to a mix of residential uses and common rooms.
The second scenario involves 44 to 66 workforce housing units with common areas on the ground floor, retail concentrated near the corner of 12th and Duane and a possible child care facility at 12th and Exchange.
Both scenarios would target households earning between 60% to 80% of the county’s median family income, which for a household of one would be someone who earns between $14.74 and $19.65 an hour.
Two-thirds of the units in both scenarios would be studios or one-bedroom apartments. The rest would be two- or three-bedroom units.
Both scenarios include a separate four-story building on the smaller lot at 11th and Exchange in partnership with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse-treatment provider.
Amy Baker, the agency's executive director, said the building would house clients who are part of the Open Door program, which provides the most intensive wraparound services. She said between 70 and 80 people participate in the program at a given time.
Offices for the Open Door program are planned for the ground floor, with 33 micro units on the upper floors.
Baker said housing has been the biggest barrier in supporting these clients. She said the office for the program was located at 12th and Exchange for more than a year and most people did not know it was there, so she expects the proposed location will also be quiet.
"If we do our job right, you've got a bunch of folks there who feel like they are responsible to one another, and that they're responsible for the quality of the living arrangement and the building itself," Baker said. "There's a lot of models that have done this in other regions, and they've done it very successfully."
The building would not include parking, since the agency’s clients typically do not drive. The micro units would be priced very low, at about 30% of area median family income, using project-based housing choice vouchers.
City Councilor Tom Hilton, who voted against moving forward with the Edlen & Co. concept, asked why the Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare piece has to be part of the project. He asked if housing for the agency can go somewhere else so market-rate housing can be build on the site instead.
Income range
Jill Sherman, of Edlen & Co., said the team proposed using income averaging to make the project more affordable while serving a broader range of incomes.
With income averaging, she said, you can receive tax credit equity for all the units if the average affordability is at or below 60% area median income. Because the project would include Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare units at 30% area median income, the project can have units for people earning wages up to 80%, she said.
However, several leaders in the business community took issue with the income range, arguing that the project should address workforce housing for people earning higher wages.
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Walt Postlewait, a developer and the executive vice president for nonprofit lender Craft3, were on the panel that recommended the Edlen & Co. proposal to city councilors.
While both are supportive of the project, they believe the income range misses the mark.
Reid said people working for many of the major employers downtown earn too much to qualify for housing with a cap of 80% area median income.
"Even though time is of the essence on the front end, that's not a good reason to rush into this," Reid said. "I'm afraid it's going to turn into a trap for City Council in that you were looking for a housing project, you sought workforce housing, you're not getting that."
Postlewait advocated for capping the cost of rent, not income, so the housing is accessible to more downtown workers.
He suggested the city search for another partner that can design a project for workers earning higher wages.
Others, including Kevin Leahy, the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources, and Chris Nemlowill, the owner of Fort George Brewery, also advocated for an option that includes workers earning higher wages.
Leahy said businesses like Fort George and Buoy Beer Co. are part of the Clatsop Enterprise Zone, which offers tax breaks on new investment in return for creating new jobs that pay at least 150% of the average county wage. Their workers would not qualify for the housing at Heritage Square, he said.
Jessamyn Grace West, the executive director of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, also served on the panel that selected Edlen & Co. She said the county's 2019 housing study showed that housing for the proposed income range is the greatest need.
Determining the greatest need is one consideration, she said.
"The other half of that is how this can get funded," West added. "So if either of these proposals were to serve higher incomes, the funding from the state and federal levels is not going to be available."
Jones echoed West's point, adding that while the project is not full spectrum workforce housing, it does serve the workforce.
"You're not going to have police officers, for the most part, or experienced firefighters or school administrators or radiologists that are going to qualify for this housing, but it will cover a segment of the workforce that does need housing," the mayor said.