The City Council is expected to adopt an ordinance later this month formalizing Astoria's industrial pretreatment program.
The ordinance requires all breweries, cideries and distilleries to have industrial discharge permits, which set the limits on the sewage the businesses can release into the city’s wastewater treatment facility. It will also include a new rate structure that will classify different users based on concentration of wastewater.
Over the past decade, an increase in wastewater from the fermentation cluster businesses — particularly the two largest breweries, Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer Co. — has strained the city’s treatment lagoons.
The concentration of suspended solids from the hops, barley and yeast used in the brewing process has been discharged directly into the treatment lagoons for years, which has impacted capacity and taxed the city’s ability to pump out treated wastewater into the Columbia River clean enough for federal standards.
The city began working with the breweries about two years ago to develop an industrial pretreatment program.
Cindy Moore, the assistant city engineer, said the city pursued the locally managed option, as opposed to state mandated.
"There are a lot more requirements and we lose some of our flexibility if (the state Department of Environmental Quality) mandates an industrial pretreatment program," she said.
On Monday night, the City Council held the first public hearing on the ordinance, which sets the framework for the program. The ordinance is expected to be approved later this month, and separate resolutions will detail specific aspects, including the limits and rate structure.
During the meeting, city staff presented the ordinance and addressed questions and concerns from business owners. The ordinance details prohibitions for discharge, types of permits that can be issued, the permit process and enforcement.
Some business owners have raised concerns about the possible fines associated with enforcement.
The city said its intention is to work collaboratively with the businesses to gain compliance and avoid enforcement fines, but added that the city has been directed by the state to include the section.
The city's environmental attorneys also urged the city to include it to avoid the state Department of Environmental Quality requiring a mandatory program.
Jeremy Towsey-French, the founder of Reveille Ciderworks, said that while he feels city staff is collaborative, he is concerned about the future.
David Kroening, the president and general manager of Buoy Beer, said the concerns from businesses really boil down to the unknown.
Kroening said the breweries and city have spent the past few years working through the science of how to control wastewater levels.
"And now we're to the stage of how does this work moving forward in a partnership with the city," he said. "And I think that's where most of our fear might be too strong, but maybe not, is as we read through this ordinance, what could happen in the future? How is this going to play out?"
Moore said that while the flexibility in the ordinance may seem unclear and uncomfortable, that is the key to managing the system locally and working with permit holders to be successful.
"Under no circumstance will we or whoever comes after us want them not to be successful," Moore said. "The whole point is so that they're successful. What we're trying to deter is someone who is not trying to be successful. And we don't currently have any of those characters who are discharging to us.
"I just want to emphasize that success is in the best interest of everyone."
The City Council was in unanimous support of the ordinance.
"I appreciate your wish for certainty," City Councilor Roger Rocka said, addressing the businesses. "But I can't think of how in this ordinance or any ordinance you can remove all discretion. And I think the addition of the language which includes the council in any decision should be somewhat comforting. And also what should be comforting is the fact that your industry is going to have influence with any council here based on the good you bring to the community.
"I think you're dealing not from a position of weakness in this, but from a position of strength," Rocka said. "You have a lot to offer to the city and I think all the way so far that has been responded to by the city where the city has been supportive all along the way. And I don't see that not continuing with any future council or future staff. I think our interests are aligned."