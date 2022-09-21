Astoria has named three finalists for city manager.
Scott Spence, who serves as the city manager in Lacey, Washington; Michael Harmon, who most recently served as a city administrator in South Dakota; and Michael Thomas, the city administrator for Amity, will be considered for the city’s top post, the city announced Wednesday.
Spence has worked in local government for over 26 years and has spent the past 22 years with Lacey. He held positions as director of public affairs and assistant city manager before he was promoted to city manager in 2011.
Prior to Lacey, Spence served as the assistant city manager in Sherwood.
“Astoria has always been a special place,” Spence told The Astorian.
Growing up in Oregon and having family in Long Beach, Washington, Spence said he has been visiting Astoria since he was a child.
“Astoria has a rich history and just a really unique community,” he said. “And so when the opportunity came up to potentially apply to be a city manager, I wanted to be a part of that process.”
Harmon has served as a city administrator for eight years, first in Fairfield, Iowa, and then in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Harmon left his post in Spearfish in July 2021 and accepted a job as chief operating officer for High Plains Power, an electric utility company in Riverton, Wyoming. Prior to city leadership, Harmon worked in law enforcement.
“I am proud and excited to be considered for the city manager position in Astoria,” Harmon said in an email. “I have family roots in Oregon and an admiration and respect for the Pacific Northwest. I look forward to meeting the elected officials and discussing my qualifications to lead Astoria as its next city manager.”
Thomas became the city administrator for Amity in 2019 following a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force. During his military career, Thomas led organizations, served as the executive assistant to general officers and worked in the Pentagon on classified programs.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to become Astoria’s next, long-serving city manager,” Thomas said in an email.
The city received 22 applications for the job during a recruitment process conducted by GMP Consultants, a Northwest-based public sector executive search firm.
The new city manager will replace Brett Estes, who stepped down in July after accepting a job with the state.
Paul Benoit, who served as Astoria’s city manager prior to Estes, was appointed as interim city manager.
A public meet and greet for the finalists will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Showroom. Panel interviews with the City Council, city staff and community members selected by the council will be conducted on Tuesday.