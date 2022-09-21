Astoria has named three finalists for city manager.

Scott Spence, who serves as the city manager in Lacey, Washington; Michael Harmon, who most recently served as a city administrator in South Dakota; and Michael Thomas, the city administrator for Amity, will be considered for the city’s top post, the city announced Wednesday.

A meet and greet is planned for Monday at Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Showroom for three finalists for city manager.

