Suzanne Harold, who has served as interim director of the Astoria Library since last summer, has been appointed the library’s new director.
Harold, formerly the children’s librarian, replaces Jimmy Pearson, who stepped down last June after serving as director since 2016.
“Suzanne brings a passion and dedication that will guide our community’s library into the future,” City Manager Scott Spence said in a statement. “She possesses the qualities and experience needed to maintain the high standards of the Astoria Library and has the skills to grow the library with the community.”
Harold, who was born in Astoria and moved back to the city in 2013, brings more than 18 years of experience in libraries, including in Astoria and Multnomah County, where she advanced through several key roles over nine years.
Harold was Astoria’s youth services senior library assistant for five years prior to her appointment as interim director and managed several programs reaching over 4,300 youth.
After taking the helm last summer, Harold led informational efforts for an $8 million bond measure for renovations of the library that voters overwhelmingly approved in November.
Bond revenue will be used to improve programming, technology and accessibility at the 56-year-old library on 10th Street.
“I feel honored to have the opportunity to lead the Astoria Public Library during this pivotal moment,” Harold said in an email. “As a community we have waited a long time to renovate the Astor Library building. I’m excited to direct that process and to create a 21st century library that will serve the needs of everyone in our city.”