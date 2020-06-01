Jonah Dart-McLean, who has supervised park maintenance in Astoria for the past five years, is the new director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Dart-McLean replaces Tim Williams, who resigned in May after an investigation found he violated the city’s policy against harassment.
Dart-McLean has led the parks department since Williams took leave in November. He was also interim director for several months after Angela Cosby left the position in 2018.
“While I had considered pursuing the role after Ms. Cosby left, I felt that I still had more to offer the city as parks maintenance supervisor before attempting to change positions. I also had two very young children at home and I wanted to ensure I was available to help my family at that time,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited now to move forward as parks director and am confident that I’ve gained more skills in the past two years that will help the department continue its great progress toward improving services for our community.”
Astoria has 36 parks and the parks department oversees facilities as varied as the Astoria Aquatic Center, Lil’ Sprouts day care and the Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
“Jonah has the skills needed to guide the department through these challenging times and in to the future,” City Manager Brett Estes said in a statement. “He has developed positive working relationships within the community and throughout the city organization. I am very pleased to have Jonah as Astoria’s parks and recreation director.”
Dart-McLean started with the parks department as grounds coordinator in 2014 before being promoted to parks maintenance supervisor in 2015.
